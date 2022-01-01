Quesadillas in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Danzón
Danzón
1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids
|Quesadilla
|$15.00
Choice of chicken, lamb chorizo, or beyond meat 2, grilled plantains, sautéed onions & peppers, mexican cheese blend and drizzled with avocado aioli. Chips included.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Paratha Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.50
Seasoned Roasted Chicken thighs, Muenster and Poblano verde salsa folded inside soft Paratha flatbread and grilled. Served with fresh Cucumber Pico and Chipotle Aioli.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
More about Donkey Taqueria
GRILL
Donkey Taqueria
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.00
House made tortilla with queso chihuahua.
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Quesadilla
|$9.75
|Quesadilla Burger
|$8.75
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.00
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.99
|Lunch Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Quesadillas Grande
|$11.99
More about City Built Brewing Company
FRENCH FRIES
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
Chicken, Pork, or Cheese • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Loaded Quesadilla
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled beef tenderloin or chicken breast, grilled red onion, peppers lettuce, melted cheese, sour cream, avocado & fresh pico de gallo in a flour tortilla