Quesadillas in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve quesadillas

Danzón

1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$15.00
Choice of chicken, lamb chorizo, or beyond meat 2, grilled plantains, sautéed onions & peppers, mexican cheese blend and drizzled with avocado aioli. Chips included.
More about Danzón
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Paratha Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
Seasoned Roasted Chicken thighs, Muenster and Poblano verde salsa folded inside soft Paratha flatbread and grilled. Served with fresh Cucumber Pico and Chipotle Aioli.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
GRILL

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$3.00
House made tortilla with queso chihuahua.
More about Donkey Taqueria
Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.75
Quesadilla Burger$8.75
Kids Quesadilla$5.00
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$10.99
Lunch Quesadilla$6.99
Quesadillas Grande$11.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Pork, or Cheese • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla
More about City Built Brewing Company
O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Quesadilla$15.00
Your choice of grilled beef tenderloin or chicken breast, grilled red onion, peppers lettuce, melted cheese, sour cream, avocado & fresh pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Logan's Alley

916 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (842 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.25
FLOUR TORTILLA ~ CHEDDAR JACK ~ BLACK BEANS ~ CORN ~ RED PEPPER ~ ONION ~ SALSA~ SOUR CREAM
More about Logan's Alley

