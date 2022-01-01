Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quiche in
Grand Rapids
/
Grand Rapids
/
Quiche
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve quiche
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(215 reviews)
Quiche - Whole
$23.35
Quiche - Slice
$4.95
Ham & Gruyere Quiche.
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
Avg 4.7
(61 reviews)
Quiche - Slice
$4.95
Ham & Gruyere Quiche.
More about Hall Street Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids
Pretzels
Caesar Salad
Chai Lattes
Carrot Cake
Cookies
Egg Rolls
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Fajitas
More near Grand Rapids to explore
Holland
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Ada
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(508 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston