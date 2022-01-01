Rangoon in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve rangoon
More about Aroy Thai Restaurant
Aroy Thai Restaurant
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Walker
|A3. Crab Rangoon (5)
|$4.00
Minced crab meat mixed with cream cheese wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with light sweet sauce.
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Crab Rangoon Dip
|$14.00
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds,
roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili
sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|Crab Rangoon Dip
|$14.00
crab, cream cheese, cheese curds, roasted red pepper, fried onion, chili sauce, parsley, scallion, wonton chips
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Crab Rangoons
|$18.00
jumbo lump crab and cream cheese filling, crispy wonton, furikake, green onion, lemongrass chili sauce
More about Lucy's Cafe
Lucy's Cafe
1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids
|Crab Rangoon Grilled Cheese
|$15.00