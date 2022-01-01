Reuben in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve reuben
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.99
Smoked turkey, coleslaw, Swiss and house-made thousand island dressing on rye bread
|Reuben
|$15.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and house-made thousand island dressing on rye bread
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Reuben
|$15.00
Braised corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and Royals sauce on toasted marble rye. Served with seasoned fries, coleslaw and a pickle spear.
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Cali Turkey Reuben
|$8.75
|Reuben
|$9.75
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Two Scotts Barbecue
536 Leonard St NW, Grand Rapids
|Reuben
|$14.00
|Reuben
|$15.00
Smoked pastrami, swiss cheese, caraway sauerkraut, and thousand island on rye bread.
|Reuben
|$14.00
Scott will bring it over shortly. Make sure he does a shot! Sláinte!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.99
Smoked turkey, coleslaw, Swiss and house-made thousand island dressing on rye bread
|Reuben
|$15.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss and house-made thousand island dressing on rye bread
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.95
Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, 1000 Island, Toasted Rye
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$7.00
An O'Briens speciality! 2 rolls cut in half served with thousand island
|Reuben O’Brien
|$15.00
Corned Beef, fresh sauerkraut, swiss cheese & thousand island on marble rye.
All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
|Jalapeno Reuben Bacon Wrap
|$15.00
Loaded with corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon & thousand island in a cheesy jalapeno tortilla.
All wraps are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.