Risotto in Grand Rapids

Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Mushroom Risotto
|$26.00
pebble creek mushrooms. preserved blueberries. goat cheese. basil. balsamic reduction. hazelnuts | gluten free | vegetarian
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Garden Risotto (Vegan/Gluten-Free)
|$15.00
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Seafood Risotto*
|$21.99
Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions, Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Grilled Shrimp.