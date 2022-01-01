Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve risotto

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Risotto$26.00
pebble creek mushrooms. preserved blueberries. goat cheese. basil. balsamic reduction. hazelnuts | gluten free | vegetarian
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Risotto (Vegan/Gluten-Free)$15.00
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seafood Risotto*$21.99
Scallops, Shrimp, Crab, Asparagus, Garlic, Onions, Tomato Sauce and Romano Cheese, Topped with Seasoned Grilled Shrimp.
Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon & Asparagus Risotto$21.00
white cheddar risotto, applewood smoked bacon, sauteed asparagus, shallots, roasted garlic, chilled grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze
