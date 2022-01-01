Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salad bowl in
Grand Rapids
/
Grand Rapids
/
Salad Bowl
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve salad bowl
Boardwalk Subs - Kentwood
3083 Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids
No reviews yet
Bowl of Soup and Garden Salad
$10.29
More about Boardwalk Subs - Kentwood
Boardwalk Subs - Standale
4154 Lake Michigan Drive, Standale
No reviews yet
Bowl of Soup and Chef Salad
$11.39
Bowl of Soup and Garden Salad
$10.29
More about Boardwalk Subs - Standale
Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids
Fish And Chips
Tzatziki
Lobster Rolls
Cobb Salad
Antipasto Salad
Maki
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Turkey Clubs
More near Grand Rapids to explore
Holland
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Byron Center
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Wyoming
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Jenison
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Ada
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Coopersville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hastings
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Muskegon
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
Avg 4.2
(50 restaurants)
Battle Creek
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lansing
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(556 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(609 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(577 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston