Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve salmon

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Seared Salmon$26.00
cucumber farro fattoush. roasted turnips.
tzatziki. fried capers *cooked medium*
Smoked Salmon Benedict$16.00
smoked salmon cakes. lemon marinated kale. poached eggs. chive. hollandaise. house-made english muffins
More about Terra GR
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
Pesto Salmon Sandwich$17.19
Basil pesto aioli, artichoke hearts, spring mix, feta and roasted peppers on a hoagie bun
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Item pic

 

Palio Grand Rapids

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmone$24.95
chargrilled Atlantic salmon, the freshest catch from Foley's Fish in Boston, on a bed of soft potato gnocchi, tomato, sauteed spinach in a flavorful garlic-Parmesan cream sauce
More about Palio Grand Rapids
MeXo image

 

MeXo

118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon a la Veracruzana$28.00
More about MeXo
Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING image

 

Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING

4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy$13.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
More about Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING
Rose's image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rose's

550 Lakeside Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1055 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Salmon$30.00
More about Rose's
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Spicy Salmon$12.00
cucumber, scallion
Spicy Salmon$10.00
cucumber, scallion
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Item pic

 

Matchbox Diner & Drinks

1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon & Havarti Omelette$14.99
cured salmon, havarti
Salmon$23.99
pan seared, crispy potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pesto
More about Matchbox Diner & Drinks
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black & Bleu Salmon Salad*$19.99
Fresh Baby Spinach, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Gigandes Beans & Blackened Fresh Atlanctic Salmon tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon & Artichoke Compote*$21.99
Grilled Fresh Norwegian Salmon Filet served over a light mix of Kalamata Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus and Artichoke Hearts.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Maru Sushi & Grill

927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1096 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Salmon Sashimi$14.00
nama sake
Salmon Maki$7.00
GF Salmon Nigiri$7.00
nama sake
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Caesar$19.00
Blacked Scottish Salmon, chopped romaine, buttermilk Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan-Reggiano and lemon.
Scottish Salmon Platter$24.00
Scottish Salmon prepared blackened, grilled, or bourbon soy glazed. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a biscuit.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Poke Toki Cascade image

 

Poke Toki Cascade

4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon-Don**Large$17.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon +++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds
Salmon Bowl Regular**$14.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
Salmon Bowl Large**$17.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Samon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
More about Poke Toki Cascade
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
8oz Salmon Dinner$14.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon$34.00
Grilled baby bok choy, Bean Sprouts, Umami Sauce, Citrus supremes, citrus sesame vinaigrette, Crushed peanuts
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmone all’Arancia$29.00
pan roasted atlantic salmon . orange thyme sauce
chef’s accompaniments
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harissa Scottish Salmon*$27.00
grilled faroe islands scottish salmon, tri-colored carrots, roasted cauliflower, roasted garlic, baby spinach, red quinoa, harissa sauce
More about Blue Water
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
Pesto Salmon Sandwich$17.19
Basil pesto aioli, artichoke hearts, spring mix, feta and roasted peppers on a hoagie bun
More about Hall Street Bakery
Linear Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • STEAKS

Linear Restaurant

1001 Monroe NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Fjord Salmon$26.00
herb roasted fingerling potatoes, green beans, beech mushrooms, lemon butter
More about Linear Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon Salad

Pudding

Chef Salad

Fried Pickles

Chicken Shawarma

Thai Tea

Quesadillas

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston