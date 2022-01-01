Salmon in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve salmon
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Seared Salmon
|$26.00
cucumber farro fattoush. roasted turnips.
tzatziki. fried capers *cooked medium*
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$16.00
smoked salmon cakes. lemon marinated kale. poached eggs. chive. hollandaise. house-made english muffins
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
|Pesto Salmon Sandwich
|$17.19
Basil pesto aioli, artichoke hearts, spring mix, feta and roasted peppers on a hoagie bun
Palio Grand Rapids
545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids
|Salmone
|$24.95
chargrilled Atlantic salmon, the freshest catch from Foley's Fish in Boston, on a bed of soft potato gnocchi, tomato, sauteed spinach in a flavorful garlic-Parmesan cream sauce
Poke Toki Cascade REBUILDING
4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids
|Salmon Bowl Regular** make Sweet or Spicy
|$13.00
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rose's
550 Lakeside Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids
|Blueberry Salmon
|$30.00
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Salmon Nigiri
|$7.00
|Spicy Salmon
|$12.00
cucumber, scallion
|Spicy Salmon
|$10.00
cucumber, scallion
Matchbox Diner & Drinks
1345 Lake Dr. SE, Grand Rapids
|Salmon & Havarti Omelette
|$14.99
cured salmon, havarti
|Salmon
|$23.99
pan seared, crispy potatoes, seasonal vegetables, pesto
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Black & Bleu Salmon Salad*
|$19.99
Fresh Baby Spinach, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Gigandes Beans & Blackened Fresh Atlanctic Salmon tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
|Grilled Salmon & Artichoke Compote*
|$21.99
Grilled Fresh Norwegian Salmon Filet served over a light mix of Kalamata Olives, Diced Tomatoes, Asparagus and Artichoke Hearts.
SUSHI • GRILL
Maru Sushi & Grill
927 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids
|GF Salmon Sashimi
|$14.00
nama sake
|Salmon Maki
|$7.00
|GF Salmon Nigiri
|$7.00
nama sake
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Blackened Salmon Caesar
|$19.00
Blacked Scottish Salmon, chopped romaine, buttermilk Caesar dressing, croutons, Parmesan-Reggiano and lemon.
|Scottish Salmon Platter
|$24.00
Scottish Salmon prepared blackened, grilled, or bourbon soy glazed. Served with your choice of 2 sides and a biscuit.
Poke Toki Cascade
4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A, Grand Rapids
|Salmon-Don**Large
|$17.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon +++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds
|Salmon Bowl Regular**
|$14.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
|Salmon Bowl Large**
|$17.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Samon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|8oz Salmon Dinner
|$14.75
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Seared Salmon
|$34.00
Grilled baby bok choy, Bean Sprouts, Umami Sauce, Citrus supremes, citrus sesame vinaigrette, Crushed peanuts
PIZZA • GRILL
Noto's Old World Italian Dining
6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
|Salmone all’Arancia
|$29.00
pan roasted atlantic salmon . orange thyme sauce
chef’s accompaniments
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Harissa Scottish Salmon*
|$27.00
grilled faroe islands scottish salmon, tri-colored carrots, roasted cauliflower, roasted garlic, baby spinach, red quinoa, harissa sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Salmon Cobb Salad
|$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
|Pesto Salmon Sandwich
|$17.19
Basil pesto aioli, artichoke hearts, spring mix, feta and roasted peppers on a hoagie bun