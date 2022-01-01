Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve salmon salad

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black & Bleu Salmon Salad*$19.99
Fresh Baby Spinach, Bleu Cheese crumbles, Dried Cranberries, Gigandes Beans & Blackened Fresh Atlanctic Salmon tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$20.05
Chardonnay poached salmon, romaine, crisp bacon, tomato, hardboiled egg, bleu cheese and house buttermilk dill dressing. Substitute chicken breast no charge.
More about Hall Street Bakery

