Shrimp tacos in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Comeback Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three buttermilk fried shrimp tacos tossed in Comeback Sauce, citrus sour cream, roasted corn chow chow and iceberg lettuce. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Habanero Shrimp Tacos$12.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Meal$14.00
Coconut Breaded Shrimp • Mango Slaw • Tomato Serrano Jam • Cilantro •
More about City Built Brewing Company

