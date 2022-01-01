Shrimp tacos in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Comeback Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Three buttermilk fried shrimp tacos tossed in Comeback Sauce, citrus sour cream, roasted corn chow chow and iceberg lettuce. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Sweet Habanero Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99