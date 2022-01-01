Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sicilian pizza in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve sicilian pizza

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16in Sicilian Pizza*$22.99
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
14in Sicilian Pizza*$20.99
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
9in Sicilian Pizza*$12.99
Olive Oil, Ham, House Blend Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Roasted Tomatoes, finished with Romano Cheese and Oregano.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids - Downtown
Item pic

 

Pera Pizzeria - 2224 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids Mi 49506

2224 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
12" Wood Fire Sicilian Artichoke Pizza$16.00
More about Pera Pizzeria - 2224 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids Mi 49506

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Cupcakes

Veggie Burgers

Chocolate Cake

Cuban Sandwiches

Papaya Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Chai Lattes

Italian Salad

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (556 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (609 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston