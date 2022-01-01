Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sirloin steaks in
Grand Rapids
/
Grand Rapids
/
Sirloin Steaks
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
FRENCH FRIES
Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood
Avg 4.8
(198 reviews)
Rotating Local Steak - Sirloin (GF)
$26.00
More about Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
No reviews yet
Kids Sirloin Steak
$10.00
More about Blue Water
