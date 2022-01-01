Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sirloin steaks in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits image

FRENCH FRIES

Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits

2885 Lake Eastbrook Blvd, Kentwood

Avg 4.8 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Rotating Local Steak - Sirloin (GF)$26.00
More about Broad Leaf Brewery & Spirits
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Sirloin Steak$10.00
More about Blue Water

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Bleu Burgers

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Bean Burritos

Sliders

Sticky Rice

Chicken Burritos

Omelettes

Fajita Salad

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston