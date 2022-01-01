Sliders in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Sliders$12.00
marinated and seared ribeye, shishito pepper relish, garlic mayo, sliced cucumber, pickled red cabbage, mixed greens, challah bun
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Sliders$13.00
House-smoked pork belly, pickled veggie slaw, Korean BBQ and Kewpie Mayo stacked on three soft slider buns.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders$9.99
Mix or match any 3 Sliders!
Pepperoni with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Ham or Turkey that both come with mayo and American Cheese.
All Sliders come on a bun with garlic butter and parmesan cheese on top!
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Catfish Slider$8.00
Blackened Catfish, remoulade and lettuce on a slider bun.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

