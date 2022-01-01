Sliders in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve sliders
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Bulgogi Sliders
|$12.00
marinated and seared ribeye, shishito pepper relish, garlic mayo, sliced cucumber, pickled red cabbage, mixed greens, challah bun
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
SpeakEZ Lounge
600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids
|Pork Belly Sliders
|$13.00
House-smoked pork belly, pickled veggie slaw, Korean BBQ and Kewpie Mayo stacked on three soft slider buns.
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Sliders
|$9.99
Mix or match any 3 Sliders!
Pepperoni with Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Ham or Turkey that both come with mayo and American Cheese.
All Sliders come on a bun with garlic butter and parmesan cheese on top!