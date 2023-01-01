Sorbet in Grand Rapids

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve sorbet
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
Avg 4.6
(2549 reviews)
Mango Sorbet
$7.00
sweet toasted coconut, citrus syrup, berries, mint
More about Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
No reviews yet
Sorbet Bite
$2.50
More about Blue Water
