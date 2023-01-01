Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sorbet in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve sorbet

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango Sorbet$7.00
sweet toasted coconut, citrus syrup, berries, mint
More about Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sorbet Bite$2.50
More about Blue Water

