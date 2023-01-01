Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve steak bowls

Consumer pic

 

Kitchen 67 - 1977 E Beltline Ave NE

1977 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Steak Sizzle Bowl$14.58
Pan fried noodles, grilled chicken, fresh red & green peppers, portobello mushrooms, garnished w/ chopped scallions & black & white sesame seeds. Served w/ a spicy sesame garlic sauce
The Steak Sizzle Bowl$17.58
Pan fried noodles, grilled chicken, fresh red & green peppers, portobello mushrooms, garnished w/ chopped scallions & black & white sesame seeds. Served w/ a spicy sesame garlic sauce
More about Kitchen 67 - 1977 E Beltline Ave NE
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
STEAK FAJITA BOWL$19.50
SEASONED USAD CHOICE BISTRO FILET, GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, PORTABELLA MUSHROOMS, SHREDDED CHEESE, PICO, SOUR CREAM & AVOCADO MASH. SERVED ON A BED OF CILANTRO LIME QUINOA.
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Patty Melts

Grilled Chicken Salad

Kale Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Clams

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Salad

French Onion Soup

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (56 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (479 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (782 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (673 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (469 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston