Stromboli in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve stromboli
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Stromboli
|$6.99
Pizza dough stuffed with your choice of toppings, then finished off with garlic butter & Parmesan cheese. Maximum of 4 Toppings. Standard toppings are $1.00 each. Premium Toppings are $2.00 each.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Deluxe Stromboli*
|$13.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions & Green Peppers.
|Create Your Own Stromboli*
|$10.99
Our famous pizza pocket stuffed with House Blend Mozzarella & our Housemade Pizza Sauce. Choose any three Pizza Toppings. Each additional Topping $1.49