Tacos in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve tacos
Danzón
1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids
|Tacos de Birria (GF)
|$15.00
Authentic braised ropa vieja, red onion, cilantro, chihuahua cheese on three pressed corn shells. served with limes, consomme, tortilla chips.
|Los Fabulosos Tacos (GF)
|$13.00
Choice of chicken, ropa vieja, mojo pork, lamb chorizo or beyond meat ($2), artisan lettuce blend, red onion, and tomato, drizzled with house made latin tzatziki sauce, pita bread, tortilla chips.
Zivio
724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Naan Taco Trio
|$14.00
One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, sumac citrus picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese.
(No Modifiers)
Fulton Street Pub & Grill
801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids
|GRand Taco
|$2.00
MeXo
118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids
|Oscar's Baja Tacos
|$18.00
|Carnes a la Parrilla Para Tacos
|$22.00
|Maya de Pollo Taco
|$4.00
ROAM by San Chez
250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids
|Paratha Tacos
|$15.00
Two paratha bread tacos filled with your choice of protein with curtido slaw, queso fresco, El Salvadoran salsa roja, and cilantro. Pairs well with rice or fries.
Tacos El Cuñado
2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Tacos
|$2.99
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids
|Taco Platter
|$8.99
Blue Dog Tavern
638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Mahi Tacos - FAV
|$12.00
Cajun spiced mahi, shredded cabbage, queso fresco, baja sauce, fresh cilantro on flour tortillas with a side of tortilla chips
Donkey Taqueria
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Taco De Camarones
|$5.00
sautéed spanish chorizo, queso fresco, piquillo-gordal olive relish, crema, cilantro
Atwater Brewery in GR
201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids
|Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)
|$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Comeback Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Three buttermilk fried shrimp tacos tossed in Comeback Sauce, citrus sour cream, roasted corn chow chow and iceberg lettuce. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Taco Salad
|$9.75
|Kids Taco
|$5.00
|Two Tacos
|$6.75
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
|Tacos de Carne Azada O Pollo
|$10.99
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$10.99
City Built Brewing Company
820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids
|Kids Taco
|$8.00
Pork, Chicken, or Ground Beef • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla
|Chicken Taco Meal
|$14.00
Chicken Tinga • Esquite • Guajillo Salsa • Serrano Crema • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO
|Black Bean "Pork" Taco Meal
|$11.00
Black Bean & Garbanzo Bean Fritters • Sofrito • Apple Fennel Relish • Sweet Potato Puree • Pepitas • Cilantro • GF • VT
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Pork Tacos
|$12.00
Soft corn tortilla with Slows pulled pork, queso Chihuahua, coleslaw and pickled jalapeños.
|Single Brisket Taco
|$4.75
|Brisket Tacos
|$12.50
Soft corn tortilla with chopped brisket, smoky gouda, onion and pickled jalapeños.
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Tiki Tacos
|$16.00
seaweed slaw, avocado mash, poblano & pineapple salsa, cilantro onion, flour tortilla, caribbean rice, choice of smoked jerk chicken pulled pork, or shrimp or jerk jackfruit (+$2)
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Blue Water Tacos
|$18.00
choice of: blackened mahi-mahi, cajun tofu, braised chicken, or vegan chorizo,
served with feta, artisan mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, fire-roasted salsa, guacamole, cilantro aioli, chipotle rice & beans, warm flour tortillas