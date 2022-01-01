Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Grand Rapids

Go
Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Danzón

1 Carlton Avenue South East, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos de Birria (GF)$15.00
Authentic braised ropa vieja, red onion, cilantro, chihuahua cheese on three pressed corn shells. served with limes, consomme, tortilla chips.
Tacos de Birria (GF)$10.00
Authentic braised ropa vieja, red onion, cilantro, chihuahua cheese on three pressed corn shells. served with limes, consomme, malanga chips
Los Fabulosos Tacos (GF)$13.00
Choice of chicken, ropa vieja, mojo pork, lamb chorizo or beyond meat ($2), artisan lettuce blend, red onion, and tomato, drizzled with house made latin tzatziki sauce, pita bread, tortilla chips.
More about Danzón
Naan Taco Trio image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL

Zivio

724 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.8 (330 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Naan Taco Trio$14.00
One slow roasted beef taco; with diced cucumber, sumac citrus picked onion, parsley, crispy flattop mozzarella and feta cheese. One chicken taco with Mediterranean pico and crispy flattop mozzarella cheese. One red pepper shrimp taco, with kanat sauce, red onion, chives, pomegranate cabbage slaw, and crispy flattop cheddar cheese.
(No Modifiers)
More about Zivio
Fulton Street Pub & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fulton Street Pub & Grill

801 Fulton Street, Grand Rapids

Avg 3 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRand Taco$2.00
More about Fulton Street Pub & Grill
MeXo image

 

MeXo

118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oscar's Baja Tacos$18.00
Carnes a la Parrilla Para Tacos$22.00
Maya de Pollo Taco$4.00
More about MeXo
Paratha Tacos image

FRENCH FRIES

ROAM by San Chez

250 Monroe ave, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Paratha Tacos$15.00
Two paratha bread tacos filled with your choice of protein with curtido slaw, queso fresco, El Salvadoran salsa roja, and cilantro. Pairs well with rice or fries.
More about ROAM by San Chez
Tacos El Cuñado image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD

Tacos El Cuñado

2751 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 3.4 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$2.99
More about Tacos El Cuñado
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BreeJo's Pizza and Pub

6209 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.3 (595 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Platter$8.99
More about BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Dog Tavern

638 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1175 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Tacos - FAV$12.00
Cajun spiced mahi, shredded cabbage, queso fresco, baja sauce, fresh cilantro on flour tortillas with a side of tortilla chips
More about Blue Dog Tavern
Item pic

GRILL

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco De Camarones$5.00
sautéed spanish chorizo, queso fresco, piquillo-gordal olive relish, crema, cilantro
More about Donkey Taqueria
Atwater Brewery in GR image

PIZZA

Atwater Brewery in GR

201 Michigan Street NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (524 reviews)
Takeout
Rockin' Block Tacos(per taco)$3.00
Street style tacos on flour tortillas, house pico, shredded cheddar and avocado crema.
Choice of pork, grilled chicken or steak
More about Atwater Brewery in GR
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Comeback Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Three buttermilk fried shrimp tacos tossed in Comeback Sauce, citrus sour cream, roasted corn chow chow and iceberg lettuce. Served with creole tortilla chips and spicy slaw.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.75
Kids Taco$5.00
Two Tacos$6.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant image

 

Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant

1409 60th st SE, Kentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.99
Tacos de Carne Azada O Pollo$10.99
Veggie Taco Salad$10.99
More about Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

City Built Brewing Company

820 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Taco$8.00
Pork, Chicken, or Ground Beef • Monterrey Jack Cheese • Flour Tortilla
Chicken Taco Meal$14.00
Chicken Tinga • Esquite • Guajillo Salsa • Serrano Crema • Queso Fresco • Cilantro • GFO
Black Bean "Pork" Taco Meal$11.00
Black Bean & Garbanzo Bean Fritters • Sofrito • Apple Fennel Relish • Sweet Potato Puree • Pepitas • Cilantro • GF • VT
More about City Built Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Tacos$12.00
Soft corn tortilla with Slows pulled pork, queso Chihuahua, coleslaw and pickled jalapeños.
Single Brisket Taco$4.75
Brisket Tacos$12.50
Soft corn tortilla with chopped brisket, smoky gouda, onion and pickled jalapeños.
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiki Tacos$16.00
seaweed slaw, avocado mash, poblano & pineapple salsa, cilantro onion, flour tortilla, caribbean rice, choice of smoked jerk chicken pulled pork, or shrimp or jerk jackfruit (+$2)
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blue Water Tacos$18.00
choice of: blackened mahi-mahi, cajun tofu, braised chicken, or vegan chorizo,
served with feta, artisan mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, fire-roasted salsa, guacamole, cilantro aioli, chipotle rice & beans, warm flour tortillas
More about Blue Water
Consumer pic

 

Lucy's Cafe

1747 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco De Gringo$13.00
More about Lucy's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Grand Rapids

Egg Sandwiches

Carbonara

Hummus

Cuban Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Carrot Cake

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Macaroni Salad

Map

More near Grand Rapids to explore

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wyoming

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Jenison

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Ada

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Coopersville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kalamazoo

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston