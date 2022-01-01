Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve tiramisu

Schuil Coffee Company image

 

Schuil Coffee Company

3679 29th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu
The flavor of the rich Italian dessert that is made from ladyfinger cookies, espresso, rum, and cocoa.
More about Schuil Coffee Company
Tiramisu image

 

Palio Grand Rapids

545 Michigan St, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.95
mascarpone mousse, espresso-soaked ladyfingers, shaved chocolate, brandy.
More about Palio Grand Rapids
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu*$7.99
Housemade Italian Specialty with Mascarpone Cheese and delicate Ladyfingers laced with Rum and Espresso. Garnished with Caramel and Chocolate Sauces. Finished with a Cocoa Powder dusting.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining image

PIZZA • GRILL

Noto's Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (1840 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu (GF)$10.00
espresso soaked lady fingers
brandy mascarpone mousse
italian lace cookie
More about Noto's Old World Italian Dining

