Tomato soup in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve tomato soup

SpeakEZ Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

SpeakEZ Lounge

600 Monroe Ave. NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Cup Tomato Basil Soup$6.50
Made to order! Fresh tomato puree and Sun-dried tomato goat cheese pesto simmered with cream sauce and served with crostini.
More about SpeakEZ Lounge
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Basil Soup*
San Marzano Tomatoes & Basil.
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Kitchen

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$6.75
More about Bagel Kitchen

