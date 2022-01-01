Tortas in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve tortas
Terra GR
1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids
|Chorizo Torta
|$16.00
housemade chorizo. avocado. pickled red onion. vpf greens. queso fresco. spicy mayo. toasted milk bread
Donkey Taqueria
665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Torta De Jamon
|$11.00
smoked ham, pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, refried black beans, guacamole, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle-caper mayo, telera roll
San Chez Bistro
38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids
|Trufas Y Torta
|$11.00
flourless chocolate torte, chocolate ganache, semi-sweet chocolate truffles, raspberry sauce, & roasted white chocolate
|Verduras Y Tortas
|$11.50
White bean & quinoa cakes served with corn salsa and avoziki sauce.