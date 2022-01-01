Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve tortas

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Terra GR

1429 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Torta$16.00
housemade chorizo. avocado. pickled red onion. vpf greens. queso fresco. spicy mayo. toasted milk bread
More about Terra GR
MeXo

118 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Torta de Ahogada Hot$12.00
More about MeXo
GRILL

Donkey Taqueria

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (3052 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Torta De Jamon$11.00
smoked ham, pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, refried black beans, guacamole, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle-caper mayo, telera roll
More about Donkey Taqueria
San Chez Bistro

38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Trufas Y Torta$11.00
flourless chocolate torte, chocolate ganache, semi-sweet chocolate truffles, raspberry sauce, & roasted white chocolate
Verduras Y Tortas$11.50
White bean & quinoa cakes served with corn salsa and avoziki sauce.
More about San Chez Bistro

