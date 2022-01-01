Tuna salad in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve tuna salad
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Ahi Tuna Salad*
|$19.00
pan-seared sesame-crusted ahi tuna, artisan mixed greens, mango, edamame, avocado, red onions, crispy wontons, cilantro-ginger vinaigrette, sriracha, sweet soy
O'Briens Deli & Burgers
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids
|Ahi-Tuna Salad
|$19.00
Fresh bed of mixed greens topped with sliced almonds, crunchy noodles, edamame, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, peppers & pan seared ahi tuna with sesame dressing. Served with Grilled Pita Bread