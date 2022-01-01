Turkey clubs in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Nonna's Turkey Club
|$13.00
thinly sliced roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, basil pesto mayo, sub sauce
Served with Great Lakes Kettle Chips
Blue Water
5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
|Pesto Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
sliced hickory smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, basil pesto, marinated tomatoes, red onion, herb goat cheese spread, toasted sourdough