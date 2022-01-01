Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nonna's Turkey Club$13.00
thinly sliced roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, basil pesto mayo, sub sauce
Served with Great Lakes Kettle Chips
More about Royals
Blue Water image

 

Blue Water

5180 Northland Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Turkey Sandwich$16.00
sliced hickory smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, basil pesto, marinated tomatoes, red onion, herb goat cheese spread, toasted sourdough
More about Blue Water
Restaurant banner

 

Bagel Kitchen - 2228 Wealthy St SE

2228 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$8.50
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, with a cranberry & herb cream cheese. Served on a cranberry walnut or bagel of your choice.
More about Bagel Kitchen - 2228 Wealthy St SE

