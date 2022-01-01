Turkey reuben in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve turkey reuben
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wealthy Street Bakery
610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.99
Smoked turkey, coleslaw, Swiss and house-made thousand island dressing on rye bread
Ironwood Bar & Grill
2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker
|Cali Turkey Reuben
|$8.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Hall Street Bakery
1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.99
Smoked turkey, coleslaw, Swiss and house-made thousand island dressing on rye bread
Grand Woods Lounge
77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids
|Turkey Reuben
|$15.95
Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, 1000 Island, Toasted Rye