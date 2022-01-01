Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey reuben in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve turkey reuben

Wealthy Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wealthy Street Bakery

610 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$15.99
Smoked turkey, coleslaw, Swiss and house-made thousand island dressing on rye bread
More about Wealthy Street Bakery
Ironwood Bar & Grill image

 

Ironwood Bar & Grill

2501 Wilson Ave NW, Walker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Turkey Reuben$8.75
More about Ironwood Bar & Grill
Hall Street Bakery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Hall Street Bakery

1200 Hall St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (61 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben$15.99
Smoked turkey, coleslaw, Swiss and house-made thousand island dressing on rye bread
More about Hall Street Bakery
Turkey Reuben image

 

Grand Woods Lounge

77 Grandville Ave SW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Reuben$15.95
Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, 1000 Island, Toasted Rye
More about Grand Woods Lounge
Consumer pic

 

O'Briens Deli & Burgers

1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Turkey Reuben$15.00
Honey Maple Turkey, hand chopped coleslaw, provolone cheese & thousand island on marble rye.
All sandwiches are grilled and served with chips & a pickle.
More about O'Briens Deli & Burgers

