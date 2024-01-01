Veggie salad in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids restaurants that serve veggie salad
Cabana Tres Amigo Restaurant
1409 60th st SE, Kentwood
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$10.99
O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
1200 E Paris St SE , Grand Rapids
|QUINOA VEGGIE BURGER SALAD
|$18.00
FRESH TORN GREENS, EDAMAME, BLACK BEANS, AVOCADO MASH, FRESH PICO, SHREDDED CHEESE, RED PEPPERS, RED ONION, HOUSE MADE QUINOA VEGGIE BURGER & CRISPY WONTON.