Waffles in Grand Rapids

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Add Waffle
|$2.00
Royals
701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Belgium Liege Waffle
|$10.00
Belgium Liege Waffle. maple. seasonal fruit. powdered sugar. whipped cream.
|Waffle
|$8.00
Plain waffle served with a side of maple syrup.
SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES
Maru Sushi & Grill
415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids
|Ube Waffle
|$12.00
filipino potato waffle, apple mint compote, cinnamon honey butter, pure maple syrup
Big Fish Wings & Things
817 FRANKLIN SE, GRAND RAPIDS
|Classic Chicken & Waffles
Madcap Coffee
1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids
|Waffle (V)
|$4.00
Handheld liege style waffle with pearl sugar baked in. Available with a seasonal compote (V) from Cellar Door Preserves.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids
|Waffle Fries*
|$3.99
San Chez Bistro
38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids
|Waffle Order (2 Waffles)
|$9.00
2 pearl sugar waffles per order, maple syrup, & butter
|Chicken & Waffle Benedict
|$18.00
Pearl sugar waffle, fried chicken thigh, two scrambled eggs, maple bacon hollandaise,
and topped with arugula.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids
|Chicken & Waffles
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, syrup, praline butter, house blend of savory spices, whip cream, and choice of 1 side.
Recommended side: Smoked Gouda Grits.
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
|Waffle Fries w/ Cheddar
|$6.50
SEAFOOD
Max's South Seas Hideaway
58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
|Waffle Fries
|$10.00
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hancock Fried Chicken
1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids
|Waffle Fries
|$4.00
served with ketchup