Waffles in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids restaurants
Toast

Grand Rapids restaurants that serve waffles

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen image

SOUPS • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Acres Soul Kitchen

1059 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Add Waffle$2.00
More about Forty Acres Soul Kitchen
Royals image

 

Royals

701 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Belgium Liege Waffle$10.00
Belgium Liege Waffle. maple. seasonal fruit. powdered sugar. whipped cream.
Waffle$8.00
Plain waffle served with a side of maple syrup.
More about Royals
Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL • NOODLES

Maru Sushi & Grill

415 Bridge St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.6 (2549 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ube Waffle$12.00
filipino potato waffle, apple mint compote, cinnamon honey butter, pure maple syrup
More about Maru Sushi & Grill
Big Fish Wings & Things image

 

Big Fish Wings & Things

817 FRANKLIN SE, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Chicken & Waffles
More about Big Fish Wings & Things
Waffle (V) image

 

Madcap Coffee

1041 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle (V)$4.00
Handheld liege style waffle with pearl sugar baked in. Available with a seasonal compote (V) from Cellar Door Preserves.
More about Madcap Coffee
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids

122 Monroe Center St NW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (757 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Waffle Fries*$3.99
More about Uccello's Downtown Grand Rapids
Item pic

 

San Chez Bistro

38 W Fulton St NW, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Waffle Order (2 Waffles)$9.00
2 pearl sugar waffles per order, maple syrup, & butter
Chicken & Waffle Benedict$18.00
Pearl sugar waffle, fried chicken thigh, two scrambled eggs, maple bacon hollandaise,
and topped with arugula.
More about San Chez Bistro
ec1ba002-e94a-4e78-a6eb-73ff2b7526f9 image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

2213 Wealthy St SE Ste 120, East Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, syrup, praline butter, house blend of savory spices, whip cream, and choice of 1 side.
Recommended side: Smoked Gouda Grits.
More about Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen
Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids image

 

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

435 IONIA AVE SW SUITE B104, GRAND RAPIDS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Fries$4.00
Waffle Fries w/ Cheddar$6.50
More about Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Max's South Seas Hideaway

58 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries$10.00
More about Max's South Seas Hideaway
Waffle Fries image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hancock Fried Chicken

1157 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids

Avg 4.7 (3302 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Fries$4.00
served with ketchup
More about Hancock Fried Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Original Wing Kingz

1604 Diamond Ave NE,, Grand Rapids

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon/Cheddar Waffle Fries
2pc Tender n' Waffle$6.49
Waffle Fries
More about Original Wing Kingz

