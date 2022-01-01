Go
Fool's Errand

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

316 N. Milwaukee St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

Butterscotch Pudding$7.00
Waffle Fries$6.00
Hash Browns Fingers$6.00
Charred Snap Peas with Pea Butter$5.00
Crab Cake$12.00
Mustard Butter
Add Cheese Sauce$3.00
Beer Battered Cod$24.00
Burger$12.00
Truck Sauce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese
Wedge$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese$16.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

316 N. Milwaukee St.

Milwaukee WI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
