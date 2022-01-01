Go
Grand Tata's

Where tacos are the answer (TATA)! An unconventional & unique little food trailer situated on the Olympic Peninsula between Sequim and Port Angeles.
We serve quality ingredients on fresh hand pressed tortillas. Colorful food, quality ingredients, unique shaken tea and cold brew, sweets, and fresh flowers.
Location

258913 US Route 101

Sequim WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
