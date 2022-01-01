Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grand Terrace restaurants you'll love

Grand Terrace restaurants
  • Grand Terrace

Must-try Grand Terrace restaurants

Woody's Classic Grill image

 

Woody's Classic Grill

22400 Barton Road, Grand Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs$13.99
Our homemade chicken fried steak served with 2 eggs made to order.
Cheese Burger$11.99
Seasoned sirloin patty with 1000 island, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, caramelized onions, and two slices of melted American cheese on a sesame seed bun.
Pancake Combo$11.99
2 Hotcakes, 2 eggs, potatoes, and bacon or sausage.
More about Woody's Classic Grill
Banner pic

 

Mazzullis Family Kitchen

22320 Barton Road, Grand Terrace

No reviews yet
More about Mazzullis Family Kitchen
La Pasta Italia image

 

La Pasta Italia

22320 Barton Rd Ste C, Grand Terrace

No reviews yet
More about La Pasta Italia
