Grand Woods Lounge

GR's most unique set-up. Great place to meet family and friends for food and drinks. Laid back, easy-going atmosphere with a great menu. Come in and enjoy!

77 Grandville Ave SW

Popular Items

TAKE OUT
BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.95
Pulled Chicken, Sweet BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Flour Tortilla.
Turkey Reuben$15.95
Turkey, Swiss, Coleslaw, 1000 Island, Toasted Rye
Mountain Club$15.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato on Toasted Sourdough.
Chef Salad$15.95
Romaine, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cucumber, Tomato, Egg, Cheddar
DIET PEPSI$2.95
Cobb Salad$18.95
Chicken, Romaine, Boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Croutons
Chicken Tender Basket$15.95
Tenders, Fries, Creamy Coleslaw
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.95
Crispy Fried Chicken, Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Fried Onion, Cheddar Jack
Location

77 Grandville Ave SW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
