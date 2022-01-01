Go
Grandad's Pizza & Pub

Welcome to Grandad’s Pizza and Pub!

PIZZA • GRILL

4093 Trueman Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (272 reviews)

Popular Items

16" BYO Pizza$19.25
6 Wings$8.25
Our large, meaty wings are a winner on or off the bone! All flappers or drums are only $1 more per 6 wings.
12 Wings$16.00
Our large, meaty wings are a winner on or off the bone! All flappers or drums are only $1 more per 6 wings.
Italian Sub$8.50
From the Auddino bun to the Marzetti dressing drizzled on top, this classic sub has stayed true to its roots. Ham, salami, smoked provolone cheese, and banana peppers finished up with lettuce, tomatoes and dressing.
12" BYO Pizza$12.25
Garlic Cheese Bread$5.50
Fresh 8" open face Auddino bun with garlic butter, provolone cheese sprinkled with romano and oregano.
Soft Pretzel Bites$5.00
A generous portion of our soft, salted pretzels served with your choice of queso, beer cheese, or honey mustard.
14" BYO Pizza$15.95
10" BYO Pizza$8.95
7" BYO Pizza$4.75
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4093 Trueman Blvd

Hilliard OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
