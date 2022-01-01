Go
Grande Italian Restaurant

Family run for nearly 30 years, Grande Italian Restaurant is home to Brooklyn-style pizza, traditional pastas, broasted chicken, salads and sandwiches using high quality fresh ingredients, and full bar service.

4205 Washington Rd.

Popular Items

10 Wings$16.50
Crispy fried wings served with a variety of sauces or rubs and dip
Pittsburgh Steak Salad$11.50
Fried Provolone Sticks$7.25
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad$11.50
Griiled chicken breast, french fries, mozzarella cheese atop our lettuce blend, cherry tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, green olives, and red onion.
Lg House Salad$7.60
French Fries$3.25
Thin cut crispy french fries
Extra Large 18" Pizza$17.00
Large 16" Pizza$14.25
Medium 12" Pizza$12.00
Garlic Breadsticks$3.75
6 fresh baked garlic bread sticks served with our marinara sauce
Location

4205 Washington Rd.

McMurray PA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 am
