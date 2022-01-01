Grande Italian Restaurant
Family run for nearly 30 years, Grande Italian Restaurant is home to Brooklyn-style pizza, traditional pastas, broasted chicken, salads and sandwiches using high quality fresh ingredients, and full bar service.
4205 Washington Rd.
Popular Items
Location
4205 Washington Rd.
McMurray PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 am
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
Bubba's Gourmet Burghers & Beer - Southpointe
Simply the best Burgher you have ever eaten.
Our Burghers are a proprietary blend of NY Strip Steak, Ribeye, Sirloin and Brisket!
Ground fresh and never frozen.
We operate a from scratch kitchen...come taste the difference.
Frankie's Italian Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!