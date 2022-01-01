Go
Toast

Grandeur

Vegan. Halal. Food for All. Enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

366b Grand Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1493 reviews)

Popular Items

Beyond Meat Burger Meal$18.00
Beyond patty, grilled onions, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, and choice of cheese and sauce.
Vegan Fried Chik'n Sandwich Meal$17.00
Halal Chicken Wings (each)$1.00
Mini Cauliflower Wings$5.50
Small serving of our popular cauliflower bites; coated in GF batter, deep fried, & coated in spicy adobo sauce; w/ dipping sauce. Serving suggestion: order w/sauce on the side; coat w/ sauce after reheating.
Halal Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal$15.00
Halal fried chicken, jalapeño slaw, pickles.
Halal Lamb Burger Meal$16.00
Halal lamb, red onion, arugula, vegan feta, cumin aioli.
Vegan Cauliflower Wings$11.00
Cauliflower bites coated in GF batter, deep fried, & coated in spicy adobo sauce; w/ dipping sauce. Serving suggestion: order w/sauce on the side; coat w/ sauce after reheating.
Impossible Burger Meal$18.00
Impossible patty, grilled onions, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, and choice of cheese and sauce.
Regular Fries$4.00
Our signature curly wedges of potatoes fried to a crispy golden brown.
Halal Beef Burger Meal$16.00
Halal beef, berbeque, grilled onions, butter lettuce, tomato, pickles, and choice of cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

366b Grand Ave

Oakland CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
