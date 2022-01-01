Grandma Berta’s Kitchen
Welcome Home! Dinner is Ready!
115 N Main Street
Popular Items
Location
115 N Main Street
Manti UT
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Roy's Pizza & Pasta
Come in and enjoy!
Das Cafe
Breakfast and lunch done as only Germans can do it. Homemade soups, sausages, brats, fresh salads and desserts that speak of another time. Come in and enjoy!
Roots 89 Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Stanley's Triangle Lounge
Come in and enjoy!