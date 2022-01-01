Go
Toast

Grandma's NY Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Calzone$9.99
Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese. Served with side of marinara sauce.
Large 16" Margherita Pizza$21.99
Fresh Mozzarells, Garlic & Marinara on top with fresh basil &extra virgin olive oil
Large 16" Grandma's Pie$17.99
(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza$15.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$24.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
Side Order Meat Balls$6.99
Garlic Knots$3.99
Large 16" Supreme Pizza$24.99
Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza$13.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza$10.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
See full menu

Location

2950 Buford Highway\nSuite 160

Cumming GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Cumming

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rushing Trading Co - 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

The Human Bean of Cumming, GA is a drive thru specialty coffee shop offering hot, iced and frozen favorites. We also offer a variety of baked goods, to go boxes and lots more.

Izumi -- Cumming--

No reviews yet

Cumming, Ga

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston