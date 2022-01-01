Go
Grandma's NY Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

911 Duluth Hwy E3

Popular Items

Popular Items

Cheese Calzone$10.99
Garlic Knots$3.99
Connoli$4.99
Large 16" Meat Lovers Pizza$24.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, & Ham
Small 12" Neopolitan Pizza$10.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Buffalo WIngs (10)$13.99
Medium 14" Neopolitan Pizza$13.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Supreme Pizza$24.99
Pepperono, Sausage, Ham, Onions, Ground Beef, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
Large 16" Grandma's Pie$17.99
(Square, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Large 16" Neopolitan Pizza$15.99
(Round, 8 Slices) Cheese & Tomato Sauce
Location

911 Duluth Hwy E3

Lawrenceville GA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Trigos Colombian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Trigos is a family owned and operated restaurants. All our food is made from scratch using the best and most traditional ingredients from the Colombian cuisine. Our buñuelos have been rated the best in Georgia!!

La Social Taqueria Fonda

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bocados

No reviews yet

delivering happiness. Bocados que te llevan a Colombia sin salir de Atlanta

King Kong Milktea 11

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

