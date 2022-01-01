Go
Toast

Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant

Breakfast Served All Day!
Only Credit Cards Accepted Online,
For Cash Please Call Restaurant.
"Thanks For Not Cookin'!"

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

632 S Harrison St • $

Avg 4.1 (1133 reviews)

Popular Items

#1 Combo$7.99
Small Chilled Juiceserved with two pancakes, two fresh eggs, two strips of bacon and two sausage links
Mickey Mouse Pancake$5.29
Country Fried Steak & Eggs$9.99
Farmer's Skillet$8.59
Water
Biscuits and Gravy
Hot buttermilk biscuits freshly baked and smothered with rich creamy peppered sausage gravy
BACON CHEESEBURGER$8.99
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$6.99
Bacon$4.59
Hash Brown$3.79
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

632 S Harrison St

Shelbyville IN

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pudder's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Just Peachy Cafe

No reviews yet

Keep it Peachy!
www.justpeachycafe.com

Cagney’s Pizza King

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grandma's Cow Palace

No reviews yet

"Come on in and enjoy! Thanks for not Cookin'!"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston