Go
Toast

Grandpa’s Bagels

This is not your average bagel joint. Our bagels are unbleached and unbromated. No additives. No dyes. No cutting corners. You have our word, you'll get quality ingredients in every bite. With a lot of hard work and a hint of nostalgia let us bring a little bit of our family to yours.

128 South Main St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Bacon & Eggs$7.50
Two fried eggs, turkey bacon
Grandpa's Lox$12.00
Fresh smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, tomato, capers, onions
Large Spreads To Go
Bagel Sandwich
Bagel with spreads, and a selection of add-ons
Hash brown Patty on side$1.00
Single fried hash brown patty
Hot Coffee$1.00
Freshly brewed all day. Strong, hot and delicious. Available in Classic, Dark Roast, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, Decaf
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$8.00
Two fried eggs, bacon, cheese
Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese$9.25
Two fried eggs, pork roll, cheese
Just Bagels
Whole bagels in a bag.
Classic BLT$8.00
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on your favorite bagel or bread. Served with cole slaw and a pickle.
See full menu

Location

128 South Main St.

Marlboro NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Burger Boys

No reviews yet

Burgers, Gyros, Cheesesteaks, Wraps, Salads, Sandwiches , Shakes & more!

Molto Wood Burning bistro

No reviews yet

The New Local Favorite! High End Italian Food in a Modern Italian Bistro.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

No reviews yet

Whether you want a wholesome family dinner or just a quick meal, La Rosa Chicken and Grill is the place to go to!

King’s Chinese

No reviews yet

Established in 1992, King's Chinese Restaurant serves the dishes you love with a Szechuan and Cantonese flair. This family owned restaurant started as a small take-out location and has now grown to serve both eat-in and take-out alike. We look forward to serving you your next meal.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston