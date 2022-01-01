Go
Toast

Grandslam Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

417 Old Abers Creek Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

417 Old Abers Creek Rd

Plum PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

John Anthony's Restaurant and Lounge

No reviews yet

Italian Specialties, Hand breaded Fish and Shrimp, Pizza, Hoagies and much more

Bella Luna Trattoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brushes & Beans Cafe

No reviews yet

Caffeinate & Create!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston