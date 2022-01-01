Bar Chamberlain

Go
A casual deli, coffee shop, meeting place and lunch spot conveniently located in Portland’s central eastside.
Grand Stark Deli offers local, seasonal takes on classic deli offerings, from a selection of house-made English muffins and pastries to made-to-order dishes using the best our local farmers and purveyors have to offer.

509 SE Grand Avenue

Popular Items

Croissant$5.00
Chips$2.00
Mizuba Matcha 16oz$5.75
Drip Coffee 12oz$3.25
Turkey+ Bacon$15.00
duke’s mayo, sun-dried tomato cream cheese, sourdough
Columbia Gorge Juice$4.00
Egg Salad Sando$11.00
eggs, duke’s mayo, dijon, sourdough
Vanilla Latte 16oz$5.75
Tuna Salad Sando$12.00
Chai Latte 16oz$5.25
Location

509 SE Grand Avenue

Portland OR

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
