Grandview Restaurant
Open today 6:00 AM - 3:00 PM
680 Reviews
$
10575 North Carolina 105S
Banner Elk, NC 28604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
10575 North Carolina 105S, Banner Elk NC 28604
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Pedalin’ Pig Banner Elk
Serving some of the High Country's best barbecue and sides. Full Bar, Catering, and Delivery available.
The Mast Farm Inn
Dine in our historic Farmhouse, drink under the barn's terrace, or celebrate on the patio. We combine history and elegance in one divine bite .
Bayou Smokehouse & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
Making the world a better place, 1 plate at a time!!