Chicken wraps in Grandville
Grandville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville - 3180 44th St. SW
3180 44th St. SW, Grandville
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.95
Grilled Chicken, Houseblend Mozzarella,
Garlic Wilted Spinach, Sautéed Mushrooms, Housemade Ranch, all wrapped up in a Fresh Grilled Flatbread!
More about Uccello's Restaurant - Grandville
Uccello's Restaurant - Grandville
3940 Rivertown Pkwy SW, Grandville
|Sicilian Chicken Wrap*
|$13.99
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Sicilian Chicken Breast, Tomato Bruschetta mix, Pesto Mayo, Romaine Lettuce and Asiago Cheese.
|Fiesta Chicken Wrap*
|$12.99
Tomato-Basil wrap stuffed with Grilled Marinated strips of Chicken Breast, Colby Cheese, Tomato, Iceberg Lettuce and our Fiesta Ranch.