The Grange

Grange (noun): a gathering place centered around food; a hub for social activities, community service, and political lobbying.
Welcome to The Grange Larchmont. We are grateful to be open to serve you!
We called ourselves The Grange because we wanted our airy café to be a place for the community to gather to eat, socialize and make plans. In the midst of a pandemic, that part of our mission is temporarily on hold -- we hope not for long. In the meantime, you can order takeout from us and dine al fresco.
We offer a curated breakfast and lunch menu of sandwiches and salads, sweet treats, coffee, tea, and bubble tea--an antidote to these times if ever there were one.

158 Larchmont Avenue

Popular Items

Miso Chicken Wrap$10.25
miso chicken salad, crispy slaw, fresh herbs, toasted almonds, pickled ginger in a soft wrap
Cold Brew Iced Coffee$2.00
Avocado Toast Smash$12.50
smashed avocado, tomatoes, feta, pickled red onion, pumpkin seeds on thick-sliced multi-grain bread
Simple Shaved Kale$12.50
with parmesan, sliced almonds in a lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Torched French Toast Wedge$12.50
topped with a mixed-berry compote
Farmer's Market Chopped Salad$13.25
carrots, cucumbers, chickpeas, avocado, grape tomatoes, red onions and corn tossed in a cider vinaigrette served with romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese
Brewed Coffee$3.50
Bacon, Egg & Crispy Cheese Sandwich$9.50
fried egg, bacon, harissa sauce, crispy cheddar on a potato bun
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.75
brined roast chicken and classic romaine caesar salad with parmesan in a soft wrap
Breakfast Wrap$9.50
eggs, cheddar, tomatoes, caramelized onions, cilantro, and jalapeño in a spinach wrap
Location

158 Larchmont Avenue

Larchmont NY

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:30 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
