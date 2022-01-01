Granger restaurants you'll love
Beef 'O' Brady's
12479 sr 23, Granger
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
|Traditional Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
Tony Sacco's
201 Florence Avenue, Granger
|Large Boss Pie
|$22.00
Italian Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Signature Seasoned Olive Oil
|Large Margherita
|$20.00
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, signature garlic oil, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, topped with fresh Basil.
|Large Capo
|$20.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Onions, Roasted Mushrooms
Aladdin's Eatery
317 W. University Dr., Mishawaka
|Jasmine's Favorite
|$10.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauc
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
Purely Pressed - Granger
316 Cleveland Road, Granger
|Pistachio Oatmeal
|$9.00
|PB Oatmeal Cookie
|$9.00
|E3
|$9.00
Dean's
12479 Adams Rd, Granger