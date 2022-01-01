Granger restaurants you'll love

Granger restaurants
Toast
  • Granger

Granger's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Middle Eastern
Must-try Granger restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

12479 sr 23, Granger

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
Traditional Wing Basket$13.99
8 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1400-1720 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Tony Sacco's image

 

Tony Sacco's

201 Florence Avenue, Granger

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Boss Pie$22.00
Italian Sausage, Meatball, Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Signature Seasoned Olive Oil
Large Margherita$20.00
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, signature garlic oil, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, topped with fresh Basil.
Large Capo$20.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Onions, Roasted Mushrooms
More about Tony Sacco's
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

317 W. University Dr., Mishawaka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Jasmine's Favorite $10.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauc
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Primal Kitchen image

 

Primal Kitchen

7130 Heritage Square Dr, Granger

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Primal Kitchen
Purely Pressed 1st location image

 

Purely Pressed - Granger

316 Cleveland Road, Granger

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pistachio Oatmeal$9.00
PB Oatmeal Cookie$9.00
E3$9.00
More about Purely Pressed - Granger
Restaurant banner

 

Dean's

12479 Adams Rd, Granger

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Dean's

