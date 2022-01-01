Granite Bay restaurants you'll love
Granite Bay's top cuisines
Must-try Granite Bay restaurants
More about New Glory Eatery & Taproom
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
New Glory Eatery & Taproom
5540 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay
|Popular items
|Fried Avocado Street Tacos
|$15.00
three street tacos topped with beer battered avocados, citrus slaw, ubahdank-pickled jalapenos, and chipotle crema; served with corn tortilla chips and salsa
|Pretzel
|$13.00
warm and soft salt-crusted pretzel; served with beer cheese and house-made stone ground IPA mustard
|Italian Garlic PIZZA
|$21.00
garlic cream sauce • three-cheese blend • italian sausage • sauteed mushrooms • fresh garlic •chili flakes
More about 00 Beach Hut Deli
00 Beach Hut Deli
6823 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay
|Popular items
|Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
|Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
|The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*