Granite Bay restaurants you'll love

Granite Bay restaurants
Toast
  /
  Granite Bay

Must-try Granite Bay restaurants

New Glory Eatery & Taproom image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

New Glory Eatery & Taproom

5540 Douglas Blvd, Granite Bay

Avg 4.4 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Avocado Street Tacos$15.00
three street tacos topped with beer battered avocados, citrus slaw, ubahdank-pickled jalapenos, and chipotle crema; served with corn tortilla chips and salsa
Pretzel$13.00
warm and soft salt-crusted pretzel; served with beer cheese and house-made stone ground IPA mustard
Italian Garlic PIZZA$21.00
garlic cream sauce • three-cheese blend • italian sausage • sauteed mushrooms • fresh garlic •chili flakes
More about New Glory Eatery & Taproom
00 Beach Hut Deli image

 

00 Beach Hut Deli

6823 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
The High Tide
Pastrami, ham, Pepper Jack, cheddar, bacon & 1000 Island. Toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1090 *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
More about 00 Beach Hut Deli
Farm Fusion Diner image

 

Farm Fusion Diner

6050 Cavitt Stallman Rd, Granite Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Farm Fusion Diner
