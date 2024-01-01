Chicken salad in Granite Bay
00 Beach Hut Deli - 00 Granite Bay
6823 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
West Coast Sourdough - Granite Bay
6871 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay
|#12 Chicken Salad*
|$0.00
Our Chicken Salad (made from scratch in-house with Grilled Chicken, Celery, Mayonnaise, Grapes, Cranberries, & Almonds), served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad*
|$0.00
Chopped Romaine topped with Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Chicken, house-made Sourdough Croutons & with a side of Caesar Dressing
|Southwest Chicken Salad*
|$0.00
Spring Mix and Chopped Romaine, with Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese & a side of Jalapeno Ranch Dressing