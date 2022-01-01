Go
00 Beach Hut Deli

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

6823 Douglas Blvd.

Popular Items

Soda$2.75
0-350 Cal
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Chips$2.00
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
6823 Douglas Blvd.

Granite Bay CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
