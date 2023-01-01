Granite City - St Cloud (8001)
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
3945 2nd Street South, St. Cloud MN 56301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grizzly's Wood-Fired Grill - Waite Park
No Reviews
137 2nd Avenue South Waite Park, MN 56387
View restaurant
La Casita - Waite Park - 314 Division Street
No Reviews
314 Division Street Waite Park, MN 56387
View restaurant