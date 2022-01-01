Go
Toast

Granite Falls Brewing Company

Independently Family Owned, next to Hickory! 220-Seat Restaurant with 38 Taps of Craft Beer Brewed ONSITE, Guest Crafts, Meads, Wines, Cocktails & Pleasure Food in a 119-year-old former Pepsi plant!

47 Duke St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

47 Duke St

Granite Falls NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fyreside Taproom and Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fresh Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Granny's Country Kitchen - Icard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Cooked fresh everyday. Hickory smoked BBQ, pulled pork, chicken, brisket and ribs.
Catering available please contact us at 828-728-8884 for more information!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston