Granite Falls Brewing Company
Independently Family Owned, next to Hickory! 220-Seat Restaurant with 38 Taps of Craft Beer Brewed ONSITE, Guest Crafts, Meads, Wines, Cocktails & Pleasure Food in a 119-year-old former Pepsi plant!
47 Duke St
Location
47 Duke St
Granite Falls NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
