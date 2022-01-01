Granite Falls restaurants you'll love
Hog Wild Bar-B-Que
2757 Connelly Springs Rd, Granite Falls
Popular items
Chicken Tender Plate
|$8.00
Made to order fried all white meat chicken. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Chopped BBQ Plate
|$9.15
The meat that people come for. This bbq recipe as be in the family since the late 80's and passed down to the next generation. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Chicken Half Plate
|$9.10
Golden brown perfection on the bone includes the breast, thigh, wing, and leg. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Fyreside Taproom and Eatery
440 South Main Street, Granite Falls