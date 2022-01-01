Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Granite Falls restaurants you'll love

Granite Falls restaurants
  • Granite Falls

Must-try Granite Falls restaurants

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que image

 

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

2757 Connelly Springs Rd, Granite Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tender Plate$8.00
Made to order fried all white meat chicken. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Chopped BBQ Plate$9.15
The meat that people come for. This bbq recipe as be in the family since the late 80's and passed down to the next generation. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
Chicken Half Plate$9.10
Golden brown perfection on the bone includes the breast, thigh, wing, and leg. Comes with 2 sides and hushpuppies or rolls. Choose your sauce.
More about Hog Wild Bar-B-Que
Consumer pic

 

Granite Falls Brewing Company

47 Duke St, Granite Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Granite Falls Brewing Company
Fresh Depot image

 

Fresh Depot

4086 Hickory Blvd, Granite Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fresh Depot
Fyreside Taproom and Eatery image

 

Fyreside Taproom and Eatery

440 South Main Street, Granite Falls

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Fyreside Taproom and Eatery
