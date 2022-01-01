Go
Granite Run Taproom

Drink Beer, Be Happy!

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

26 South Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (597 reviews)

Popular Items

Big Pretzel$17.00
A monster 2lb pretzel. Perfect for a group. Served with house made beer cheese, whipped cinnamon creme, and honey mustard
Fried Avocado BLT$13.00
Fried avocado + bacon + lettuce + tomato + Old Bay aioli + toasted sour dough
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Served with choice of fries or tater tots
Muenster Mushroom Burger$14.00
6oz homemade burger using Gavinell Meat Co beef. Topped with melted Muenster cheese with sautéed mushrooms and lettuce
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine, parmasean cheese, and homemade croutons. Served with Caesar dressing
Wings$13.00
Slow smoked wings that are fried up to order. Never frozen or breaded
Open Faced Turkey Sandwich$15.00
Sliced turkey over sliced sour dough with gravy & mashed potatoes
Granite Run Cheesesteak$12.00
Season shaved steak with cajun Old Bay fried onions on a locally made steak roll
Black n Blue Burger$13.00
6oz homemade burger using Gavinell Meat Co beef. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon
Backyard Burger$12.00
6oz homemade burger using Gavinell Meat Co beef. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, choice of cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

26 South Main St

Port Deposit MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
