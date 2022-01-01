Go
El Granjero Cantina

6333 W 3rd St. • $

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

Seared Fish Bowl$20.50
market fish, aji verde, marinated kale, pickled red onions
Carnitas Burrito$19.95
aji verde rice, salsa crudo, guacamole, pickled onions, romaine, cilantro, burrito sauce
Chicken Bowl$18.50
black bean puree, onion and cilantro, salsa macha, queso fresco
Soyrizo Dorado$18.95
chipotle aioli and avocado sauce
Large Herb Rice$6.50
Rice with cilantro and lime
Carnitas Bowl$18.95
salsa crudo, crema, pickled red onions, cilantro
Queso$18.00
melted cheese, flour tortilla
Crispy Fish Taco$18.95
2 tacos per order, served on our made-to-order corn tortillas, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado sauce, fresno chiles, Tajin
Salsa Manzano$1.50
Horchata$6.00
Vegan; cashews, cinnamon, sugar
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

6333 W 3rd St.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
